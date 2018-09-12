Grant Announced for Hinkson Creek

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A $713,266 grant announced today by Gov. Jay Nixon and Department of Natural Resources Director Sara Parker Pauley will help improve water quality in Hinkson Creek. The grant to the Boone County Public Works will be used to help reduce storm water runoff that affects the creek, which runs through Columbia.

The Governor and Director Pauley were joined by Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid at today's announcement at the Grindstone Public Recreation Area.

"The water quality of Hinkson Creek, and how to address it, has been the topic of much discussion in recent years," Gov. Nixon said. "Hinkson Creek is a valuable environmental and recreational resource for this area. This grant will fund the important first steps in addressing this issue."

The Hinkson Creek project is one of three grant projects announced today by the Governor; the other grants will assist projects at Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, through the Department of Natural Resources, is providing funding for the projects under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. The grants are used to reduce stormwater runoff pollution, sometimes referred to as non-point source pollution. The department's Water Protection Program will administer the grant funds.

"Water quality issues caused by stormwater are common in urban waterways not only in Missouri, but throughout the country," Director Pauley said. "Techniques used in this project will be watched by communities nationwide in an effort to determine their effectiveness."

The Boone County Public Works will use the grant of $713,266 for the Hinkson Creek Urban Retrofit Project, which will study and quantify ways to reduce the volume of stormwater in the watershed. The Boone County Public Works will use this information to improve stormwater management and engineering site designs and to assist in developing studies that determine maximum daily loads for the urban watershed.

The goal of the project is to reduce flooding and improve the water quality and health of aquatic life in the creek by implementing monitoring and retrofit activities identified in the Hinkson Creek Watershed Management Plan.

Among the steps that will be taken under the Hinkson Creek project include:

-A 10-acre site owned by the city of Columbia that contains the Grissum Building and which currently does not treat stormwater runoff will be retrofitted with at least six stormwater best management practices, including bio-retention or bio-swales, underground detention, and pervious pavement. Additionally, an actively eroding channel at the site will be stabilized by installing a 300-ft. long step-pool storm-conveyance system; and

-A residential subdivision in the Hinkson Creek watershed will be retrofitted with rain gardens and rain barrels, tree plantings, flow-dissipation devices, and community stormwater treatment features over the next three years.