Grant Elementary Lock-Down Lifted

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have lifted the lockdown placed on Grant Elementary School shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to CPS Communications Coordinator Michelle Baumstark, the school went under modified lockdown as a response to two individuals running along school property shouting "call 9-1-1."

After investigating the incident, the school said there was no incident at the school that required emergency attention. Neither of the individuals had any contact with students or staff. As of 3:30 p.m., the school day resumed normal operation.