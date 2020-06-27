Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals

COLUMBIA - Columbia’s transit system received a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday.

Go COMO can use the funding, which comes from the federal coronavirus relief bill, for bus and paratransit services, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money can support personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City bus fares have been suspended, including para-transit, since Mar. 20. Locals like JaBraun Hole have taken advantage of the free public transit since the suspension.

“I’m able to get to work, you know, you’re able to get around,” Hole said. “Really, a lot of people have been stuck for so long so it’s good to be able to get onto a bus and get all your stuff done and then make sure you get a ride back.”

Go COMO is still taking precautions for the safety of its employees and passengers, despite the relaxed statewide restrictions. Passengers are required to enter the buses through the back doors to avoid interactions with the drivers and the riders.

“We have marked off every other seat and employees are required to wear masks,” Go COMO marketing specialist Ashlyn Sherman said. “But as of this time, we aren’t requiring riders to wear masks.”

Hand sanitizer and frequent cleanings of hand touch points throughout the day are some steps Go COMO is taking to ensure the safety of passengers as well.

“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible for people to use public transportation right now,” Sherman said.