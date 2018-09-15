Grant Helps Heroes

Meanwhile a columbia hospital is recieving a different kind of award.The truman memorial veteran's hospital will get a 217 thousand dollard grant to help soliders with a wide range of health problems see doctors without traveling very far.Soliders at fort leonard wood and airmen and women at whiteman air force base will have access to video confrencing equipmentThe equipment will allow specialist at the va hospital to offer services such as marriage and family counciling and substance abuse treatment.