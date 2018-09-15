Grant Helps Phoenix to Rise

The building is small, but it serves a big purpose.

"It will be over 400 people that they'll be able to serve," explained Karia Basta of the Department of Mental Health. "You know, people that experience homelessness, people who have mental illness, people who suffer from drug and alcohol addictions, obviously people who are poor."

When the state cut social health programs, Phoenix programs had to look for other money to run the center, including funding from foundations.

Now, with a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health, Phoenix Programs hopes to increase staff, as well as community outreach.

"We're going to hire, probably, another case manager to broaden our services," said Phoenix housing coordinator Leland Stepney. "We probabley use some of the money to kind of start different projects to help clients who are homeless. Those efforts, that's where we're going to be looking at using the money for."

Thanks to the $100,000 grant, the center will be able to help about 78 more clients. For more than 30 years, Phoenix Programs has helped people deal with alcohol or drug problems.