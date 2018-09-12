Grant To WashU

AP-MO--Washington University-Grant,0074Washington Univeresity gets $10 million grant from Cancer Institute ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A cancer imaging center at Washington University in St. Louis is getting a five-year, ten-million-dollar grant from the National Cancer Institute. The grant will be used to fund additional research at the Washington University Molecular Imaging Center. Initiatives there include an effort to help researchers track the spread of gene therapy for cancer and projects to closely monitor the contributions of key genes to the start of tumors. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-09-07 0747CST