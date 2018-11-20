Grant Will Fund New Models for Census Analysis

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has received a $2.85 million grant to help the U.S. Census Bureau better analyze data from its annual American Community Survey.



Researchers will use the funds to develop new models for

analyzing the surveys, which attempt to collect information about age, race, education and other details of a community's population.

The annual survey is separate from the full census, which is conducted every 10 years, and provides an updated snapshot of a community.



The Census Bureau says up-to-date demographic information is important when state and federal agencies distribute funds to cities and towns.