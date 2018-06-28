Grants to aid Ferguson area firms, schools
FERGUSON (AP) - Schools and businesses damaged during unrest in Ferguson and Dellwood in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown are about to get some help.
The St. Louis Regional Business Council says $95,000 in grants will be awarded through the Reinvest North County Fund. The grants will include $10,000 for the Normandy, Ferguson-Florissant, Jennings and Riverview Gardens school districts.
Meanwhile, 12 businesses will share $55,000 in grants, many of them along the stretch of West Florissant Avenue where several protests turned violent after Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9. A state grand jury and the U.S. Justice Department are continuing investigations.
