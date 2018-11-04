Grants to Local Shelters

Bob Barker said it on "The Price is Right" for years. Now, the Department of Agriculture is joining the cause to get animals spayed and neutered.



Non-profit groups from St. Louis, Eldon, and Cole Camp received grants on July 16 to spay and neuter animals.



Money for the grants was raised through purchasing "I'm Pet Friendly" license plates.



The grants range from $3,500 to $6,500.



The "Friends of Animals" shelter plans on targeting a particular group to help their community.



"The low income folkes that really do struggle every month, to try to make ends meet. Spaying and neutering their pets is probably the last thing they are going to consider. So this will allow us to help them with that," Director of Friends of Animals Rene Ward,said.