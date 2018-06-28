Grease Fire at Columbia Crossing Apartments Injures Two

COLUMBIA - At 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 2302 White Gate Drive, Apartment 2F of the Columbia Crossing Apartments.

The 9-1-1 caller stated there was a grease fire on the stove and the occupants had sustained grease burns.

Columbia Fire Fighters arrived on the scene at 4:40 p.m. and found two adults, one male and one female, who had sustained injuries and indicated there was a fire on the stovetop. Boone Hospital Ambulance personnel assumed patient care of the two victims and firefighters entered the two-bedroom apartment and quickly extinguished the fire with a hand-held fire extinguisher.

It appears that a pan of hot cooking oil on the stovetop caught fire and the occupants attempted to carry the pan outside when they were injured by splattering grease. Both occupants were taken to University Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the walls around the stove, the fire damaged the stove, range hood, and two kitchen cabinets. Damage is estimated at $3000. A Mills Properties of St. Louis, who operates the apartment complex, requires that tenants have renters insurance.

The Columbia Fire Department reminds residents to keep a lid nearby when you are cooking to smother a small grease fire. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turning of the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it has completely cooled.