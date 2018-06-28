Green-Beckham to sit at OU after NCAA decision

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Dorial Green-Beckham will not be allowed to play for Oklahoma this season after the NCAA denied the school's request for a waiver that would have made the talented receiver eligible to play right now.

The school announced the decision Friday night.

Green-Beckham transferred to Oklahoma after being dismissed by Missouri in April after several run-ins with the law during his two years at the school.

NCAA rules require players to sit out a season when they transfer from one FBS school to another, but Oklahoma requested a waiver to allow Green-Beckham to play this season on the grounds he was "run-off" the team at Missouri.

While at Missouri, Green-Beckham was charged in October 2012 with marijuana possession, and later pleaded guilty to trespassing.

The last incident was an investigation into a suspected burglary, though Green-Beckham was neither arrested nor charged.