Green Team Defeats Black in CMU Football's Spring Game

FAYETTE, MO -- David Purcell tallied a game-high 13 tackles, two forced fumbles and one tackle for loss as the Green team dominated play in Central Methodist's annual Black and Green Spring Game at Davis Field. The controlled scrimmage featured the offense in Black jerseys, while the defense donned Green uniforms.

"I believe we accomplished exactly what we were intending to this spring," head coach Alan Dykens said. "We were able to play each player in multiple circumstances which will really give us a great evaluation. We also came out of the scrimmage injury free. Anytime you can come out of an inter-squad scrimmage injury free, it is definitely a plus."

Trevor Robinson posted eight tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Green team. Nathan Adair and Ryan Restemayer had one interception apiece, and Restemayer returned his to the endzone on the last play of the game.

"Our defense was exceptional today," Dykens stated. "We had a lot of holes to fill on this side of the ball, and I believe that our young men have jelled together very quickly."

Kaleb Borghardt led the Black squad on the ground with 92 yards on four carries, including a 63-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter. Burton Iosefa had 12 rushes for 78 yards and one touchdown, including a long of 36. James Harris carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards.

Bryant Jackson completed 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards while also rushing five times for 22 yards. Harris and Myles Becquette each hauled in one catch for 11 and eight yards, respectively.

"Offensively, we did some very nice things as well," Dykens commented. "Burton was again tremendous in his limited action. I really feel like we are continuing to make strides in the direction that we as a team are wanting to go. Our boys felt very positive about the outcome of the scrimmage today. This will help us continue to gather momentum as we go into summer in preparation for our fall campaign."