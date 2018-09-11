Green Thumb Coalition

Columbia's Community Garden Coalition is getting green thumbs ready for spring. And for these Columbia residents, spring is all about gardening.

"Working in the soil is good for your hands you know," said Sue Popper.

At 83 years old, Sue is a board member for the Community Garden Coalition (CGC).

"We see these various green spots around the community and we've got to preserve them," said Popper.

The non-profit group is now digging up new volunteers to join their effort.

"It's just important to keep that old-fashioned idea going, and update it by having young people come in," said Popper.

But Sue says the group does more than just make the community beautiful. Last year,CGC volunteers worked with a local farmer to grow over 3,000 pounds of corn that they donated to the Central Missouri Food Bank.

"It was so rewarding when we started to pick fresh corn and we would deliver 500, 600 pounds at a time to the Food Bank, it was so exciting," said Karen Dwyer CGC president.

At one of the CGC's eight main gardens around Columbia, all that shows for it are some dead plants and vegetables. But neighbors say with a little help from the weather, it won't be long until this garden is back in bloom.

"Probably in the next few weeks you'll see everyone out there with their seeds and saplings, and by June or July, there's just an abundance," said Columbia gardener Melissa Fox.

Gardeners say the early rain will help the soil. CGC board members say this year they plan to grow sweet potatoes, cabbages and peppers. They will then donate that food to the Central Missouri Food Bank. They hope to exceed last year's donation.