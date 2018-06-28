Green Traded From KC

After two months of haggling about which baseball cards to include in the trade the kansas city chiefs are sending trent green out of town... He goes to miami in exchange for a 5th round pick in the 2008 draft... The pick can get upgraded to a fourth-rounder based on playing time and performance... Green missed eight games in 2006 because of a concussion... The 36 year old is expected to start for the dolphins... While k-c turns to the future... 2nd-year man brodie croyle is expected to get the first shot at q-b... With damon huard beind a veteran backup.