Greene County investigating man's death after being booked

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Greene County authorities are investigating the death of a man who collapsed while he was being booked into jail.

The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Jalen S. Goodwin died at a hospital Wednesday evening.

Goodwin was at the jail to be booked and released on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing when he collapsed. The department says in a news release that a review of video footage shows no signs that Goodwin was having any medical issues. Investigators are looking into what happened beginning with the time Goodwin was brought to the jail.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.