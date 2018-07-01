Greene County Uses Machine for Fine Payments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A southwest Missouri county seeking to collect millions of dollars in court fines is offering an easier payment option for residents to pay up.

Greene County leaders recently signed an agreement with a company called EZ Pay, which installed a machine inside a grocery store. Residents can use the machine to look up outstanding fines and pay them with cash, debit or credit cards.

Currently, people have to go to the courthouse during business hours to pay the fines with cash, or can pay online with credit cards.

KY3-TV reports Greene County is owed $13.7 million in court fines and court costs, from minor traffic tickets to felonies.