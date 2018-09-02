Greener Grass Helps Firework Stands Make More Green

BOONE COUNTY - Weather plays a significant role in Fourth of July Celebrations. The drought in 2012 stopped many from shooting off fireworks, but this year's forecast will be much cooler.

Owners of a family-owned firework stand along Highway 63 in Ashland say cooler temps and frequent rainfall are helping to bring some more business than last year.

Ashland Police say fireworks should not be lit within city limits. For those with property outside the city have much greener grass this year, making fires less likely.

"This year they are up from last year so far. It's still early so we haven't seen our big rush of customers yet, which we hope to get," said employee Justin Basinger.

The firework stand owner says they typically see a rush the day before the Fourth.