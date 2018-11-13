Greenies Dog Treats to Change Label

Greenies are made by S&M NuTec of North Kansas City. Chief executive Joe Roetheli began selling the bone-shaped snacks in 1998, touting them as good for dogs' teeth and gums. But some pet owners and veterinarians blame Greenies for throat injuries and intestinal blockages in dogs. Recent news reports link Greenies to at least 13 dog deaths. Roetheli says the company will enlarge and expand a package label that tells owners to monitor dogs carefully when giving them Greenies, and to give their dogs the proper size of treat.