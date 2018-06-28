Greg Halderman out as Sturgeon police chief

STURGEON - The Sturgeon Board of Aldermen voted to remove Greg Halderman from his position as police chief by a 3-1 vote Monday night.

The vote was held following a two-and-a-half hour closed hearing in which Halderman and his attorney presented 12 witnesses, two written statements and 12 exhibits.

Halderman has been accused of harassment, drinking on the job and being verbally abusive with suspects. He has called the allegations "bogus" and said he was the victim of a "witch hunt."

The three Aldermen who voted in favor of Halderman's ouster were Rhonda Dawson, Travis Sutton and Tyler Patterson. Alderman Danny Joiner was the lone opposition to the motion.

The firing is effective immediately.