Greg Robinson has double duty on offensive line

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Greg Robinson has been getting double duty at guard and tackle in training camp for the St. Louis Rams.

The No. 2 pick has been equal to the task.

Robinson projects as a main tackle eventually, but being versatile is always a plus. He admits it's been difficult mentally at times.

The Rams had a need early in camp with left tackle Jake Long and guard Rodger Saffold rehabbing from injuries.

Even though both likely will play in the third preseason game at Cleveland, Robinson will be alternating spots again.

Robinson left Auburn after two seasons and at age 21 is the second-youngest player in camp.

The Rams are factoring in the youth element, anticipating he'll grow into his role, but he's already good enough to start at two spots.