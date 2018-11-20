Gregg Williams, Blake Williams Out in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Blake Williams, the Rams linebackers coach who took over many of the defensive coordinator responsibilities after his dad was banned from the NFL last offseason, has been fired.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Williams is out in St. Louis. Gregg Williams, who is still serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for orchestrating the Saints' bounty program, is also not expected to re-join the Rams even if he gets reinstated.

When Jeff Fisher became head coach of the Rams last year, one of his first moves was to hire Gregg Williams as his defensive coordinator, and Williams in turn brought Blake along. After Gregg was suspended, Fisher gave many of Gregg's responsibilities to the 27-year-old Blake, making him one of the youngest assistant coaches ever to handle play calling in the NFL.

Blake is now looking for work elsewhere, and if he finds work before his dad is reinstated, it will be the first time he has ever had a coaching job that his dad didn't get him: Blake Williams previously worked for the Redskins, Jaguars and Saints, and his dad was the defensive coordinator at the time he was hired in all of those three stops as well.