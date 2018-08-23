Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday.

“The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a governor," said in a statement Friday. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done."

Greitens commuted the sentence of Jessie McKim, Rodney Lincoln and Verdia Miller who were all wrongfully convicted of murders, according to a press release from Press Secretary Parker Briden.

The governor also commuted Alvis Williams, who is currently serving an 80 year sentence for burglary- stealing electronics. Williams has served 23 years of his 80 year sentence. Greitens said that Williams has served enough time.

In addition to these commuted sentences, Geitens issued five pardons, which are used to wipe a person’s slate clean.

Greitens pardoned Stacey Lannert, who served 18 years in prison for killing her father who abused and raped her for years and kept her silent under threat of death. She was a teenager when she killed him and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Since then, her sentence has been commuted and now, as a public servant and advocate for justice, the charge will be removed from her record altogether.

Greitens has also pardoned Judy Henderson, Mark Whittle, Gary Thomas and Betty Coleman.

"Each of them has overcome injustice, and many have overcome abuse," Greitens said in a statement on Friday. "Each of them has something to give to this state, and to the world.”