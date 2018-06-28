Greitens announces new economic development director

COLUMBIA - Gov. Eric Greitens announced today that Rob Dixon, current president of the Missouri Community College Association, will be appointed Missouri’s new acting director of economic development.

Dixon has previously worked in economic and workforce development organizations in Missouri.

Dixon released the following statement: "Governor Greitens and I share the same desire to transform the way Missouri does economic development. The people of Missouri need more jobs and higher pay. We’re going to compete with every state in the country to win jobs for our people. I look forward to working with economic developers across the state to create one of the top business climates in the nation.”

Greitens said in a press release he's excited to have Dixon on the team.

"Real change and bold leadership are needed to bring jobs back to our state," he said.