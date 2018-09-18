Greitens appoints new Board of Education member

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)— Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a new member to the Missouri State Board of Education less than an hour before it's expected to discuss whether to fire the state's top education official.

Greitens on Tuesday appointed Jennifer Edwards, the president and co-founder of advocacy group Decoding Dyslexia Missouri. She's from Springfield.

The appointment was announced shortly before board members were set to meet in Jefferson City. They're expected to discuss whether to fire the state's top education official, Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Greitens is trying to oust Vandeven, although he hasn't elaborated on why.

Edwards' appointment comes the day after Greitens withdrew another appointee who had said he would not vote against Vandeven. It takes five votes to fire the commissioner, and Edwards could be the pivotal fifth vote needed.