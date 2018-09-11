Greitens' attorney pushes back against CNN report on FBI inquiry

Saturday, January 20, 2018
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - A CNN report that the FBI has opened an inquiry into Gov. Eric Greitens "would not be accurate," the governor's attorney, Jim Bennett, said Saturday.

CNN, citing two U.S. officials, reported on Friday the FBI opened an inquiry into Greitens. The network said the scope of the inquiry was not clear. KOMU 8 News, which is an affiliate of CNN, has posted the story.

There was no indication on whether the reported inquiry was related to allegations of blackmail related to an affair Greitens admitted to or concerns about his connection to dark money campaign contributions or some other matter.

Bennett said, "We have seen no indication of an FBI investigation, see no matter that is worthy of such an investigation, and do not believe that one exists."

He said Greitens has not been contacted at any time by the FBI and is not aware of any interest by the FBI.

"To be clear: we do not believe that an FBI investigation exists - not on this personal topic from three years ago or any other,” Bennett said. 

CNN also quoted a 22-year-old man who said he volunteered on Greitens' transition team. Eli Karabell, during a phone call Friday night, said all questions should be referred to his attorney.

That attorney, Albert Watkins, said in an email Saturday morning Karabell volunteered for Greitens during the transition period after the November 2016 election until the January 2017 inauguration.

Watkins said Karabell interacted with Greitens officials and lobbied the Republican Party to call for an investigation into dark money. He also wanted answers to questions "about dark money use from others in the Greitens circle."

Watkins said, "My client was thereafter subjected to threatening phone calls; threats to ruin his political career and reputation, physical intimidation, and his family was contacted by a high level state Republican official. My client was threatened with being banned from the state capitol." 

Watkins said Karabell spoke with a state legislator about dark money. The legislator, according to Watkins, told Karabell that he had spoken with the FBI about dark money. 

Watkins said the FBI later contacted Karabell who spoke with the bureau in St. Louis on Nov. 8, 2017. 

"My client says he was advised at the time of the questioning by the FBI Special Agent that the questioning pertained to an investigation into public corruption in the State of Missouri relating to the Governor," Watkins said.

The questioning took about one hour.

"At that time my client was advised he may be contacted for follow-up questioning. No follow-up contact has been received," Watkins said.

Watkins said he has contacted the FBI. He said the FBI told him that the bureau had questioned Karabell.

"The Governor’s private legal counsel has characterized my client’s behavior as being ‘profane and aberrant,’” said Watkins. “Like beauty, that which is profane and aberrant lies in the minds of the beholder. That being said, it should not be at all surprising that the Governor would think that anyone critically inquiring of dark money use was profane and aberrant. One is compelled to embrace the real possibility that the Governor is an expert in all that is aberrant."

 

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
Monday, September 10, 2018
