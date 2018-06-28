Greitens backs ramped-up Missouri abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said he prefers a ramped-up House version of a bill to tighten state abortion laws

Greitens told reporters Thursday in Jefferson City that he supports the latest House iteration, which has more stringent restrictions than what senators had initially approved.

Greitens earlier this month called lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session focused on abortion.

Senators passed a watered-down bill that didn't include a proposal to ban abortion clinic staff from asking ambulances to drive without lights or sirens.

The House version includes that, along with broader authority for the state attorney general to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

Republican bill sponsor Sen. Andrew Koenig said he also wants senators to pass the House version.