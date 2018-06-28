Greitens buys lakeside home

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens has bought a lakeside house in a resort community west of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday reported Greitens and his wife, Sheena, took out a $675,000 loan to buy a six-bedroom home in Innsbrook. The village of roughly 790 people is about 60 miles west of St. Louis.

Greitens and his family moved in January to the governor's mansion in Jefferson City. He told the Post-Dispatch that he and his family live full-time in the capital city but sometimes need to get away from the mansion.

It's unclear whether Greitens is selling his five-bedroom house in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. The Innsbrook home would be a shorter drive from Jefferson City.