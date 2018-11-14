Greitens makes appointments to state boards
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens announced Thursday he appointed 27 people to serve on state boards that work to protect children across the state.
A statement said the appointments include the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Boards, the Children's Trust Fund Board, and the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board.
Greitens further explained the announcement in a Facebook post.
