Greitens meets with Vice President Pence

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he met with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.

Greitens announced on his Facebook page that he and the vice president met on Saturday.

He said he and Pence discussed how the Trump administration can help take Missouri "in a new direction with more jobs and higher pay." Greitens also mentioned safer streets and better schools for the state.

The governor said they also discussed the negative financial impact of Obamacare and said Pence promised relief for the state's budget is coming.