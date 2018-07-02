Greitens' nonprofit gives $250K to right-to-work PAC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit has donated $250,000 to a political action committee created to help stave off efforts by labor unions to repeal Missouri's right-to-work law.

The Kansas City Star reports that the source of the money given Monday to Missourians for Worker Freedom is unknown. That's because nonprofits, such as Greitens' A New Missouri Inc., aren't required to disclose donors.

Greitens' political team founded the nonprofit in February, the same month the governor signed a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees. Since then, it's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting the governor and attacking his political enemies.

The governor's campaign finance director also is helping raise money for another right-to-work focused PAC, called Liberty Alliance, which has the same mailing address as Missourians for Worker Freedom.