Greitens pulled over while speeding, not ticketed

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was pulled over Friday while speeding.

Spokesman Parker Briden in a Tuesday statement said police stopped the governor in Truesdale, near Greitens' home in the resort community of Innsbrook.

Briden says Greitens was driving 41 miles per hour on a road that went from a 55-miles-per-hour speed limit down to 30 miles per hour. Briden says it was a "friendly interaction" and the officer didn't ticket the governor.

Briden says the governor was on an errand to pick up medicine at a drugstore near his house.