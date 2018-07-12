Greitens says Trump might intervene on Missouri IDs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says people should have the option of getting IDs that allow them to enter airports and military bases, but he says he first wants to see if the Trump administration will intervene.

Greitens told reporters Tuesday that he spoke with administration officials about the federal Real ID Act during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. He says the administration might act so Missouri doesn't have to undo a state law that prohibits compliance with the law. Critics cite privacy concerns.

If nothing is done, Missourians next year won't be able to use driver's licenses to board planes or visit some federal facilities.

A pending Senate bill would give Missourians the option to get compliant or noncompliant IDs.