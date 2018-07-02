Greitens says videotape refutes committee report

2 months 2 weeks 6 days ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director and Samantha Bowers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens says a videotape proves numerous allegations in a graphic report from House Investative Committee are lies.

"The House report contained explosive, hurtful allegations of coercion, violence, and assault. They are false," Greitens said in a statement Thursday.

He said the allegations can be "refuted with facts."

"Despite the Circuit Attorney's attempts to keep it from the people of Missouri, we have video evidence that contains some of those facts."

Greitens was referring to the woman who is prosecuting him on charges of invasion of privacy.

"We have proof that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her team hid evidence from the people of Missouri and from the Missouri House of Representatives—evidence that undermined the narrative pushed in the House report," he said.

Greitens said:

Greitens said:

Greitens said Gardner should have turned over the videotape to defense attorneys months ago.

"She purposefully kept it hidden until one hour after the false report was released," he said.

Greitens said he told people all along they needed to see all of the evidence.

"And now, Kim Gardner hid a video that she knew directly contradicted allegations in the House report, and she allowed her lead investigator to lie about it, under oath," he said.

The House report contains graphic testimony from the woman who says Greitens bound a blindfolded her, took a nude photo without consent and then threatened to use it against her if she went public.

Greitens said, "That report will refuted by facts, including this video, depositions, discovery, and other evidence that will be subjected to the rigors of a courtroom analysis. In 32 days, a court of law and a jury of my peers will let every person in Missouri know the truth and prove my innocence."

FULL STATEMENT FROM GOV. ERIC GREITENS:

We told you yesterday afternoon that the House report would be incomplete. It was.

We told people that they needed to see all the evidence. And now, we have proof that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her team hid evidence from the people of Missouri and from the Missouri House of Representatives—evidence that undermined the narrative pushed in the House report. 

Kim Gardner hid a video that she knew directly contradicted allegations in the House report, and she allowed her lead investigator to lie about it, under oath.

Just last night—as false stories were being pushed to press—the prosecutor turned over a videotape of her interview with the woman. This was evidence that the prosecutor was legally required to turn over months ago. She purposefully kept it hidden until one hour after the false report was released.

The House report contained explosive, hurtful allegations of coercion, violence, and assault. They are false. Those allegations can be refuted with facts. Despite the Circuit Attorney's attempts to keep it from the people of Missouri, we have video evidence that contains some of those facts.

In the video, the woman talks for almost two hours, and never once mentions any coercion. In the House report, there is a false allegation that I slapped the woman. That allegation had been made once before, and it was disproven. The story changed, so I will say again: it did not happen. On this new video, she says that when this story broke in the media, she asked her two friends if they ever remembered her talking about a slap, and they both said “No.” The witness claimed to the House that she was coerced into sexual activity on the morning of March 21st. This is inconsistent with her statements in the video interview with the Circuit Attorney.

The report that was put out last night did not contain this evidence, and the allegations in that report will refuted by facts, including this video, depositions, discovery, and other evidence that will be subjected to the rigors of a courtroom analysis. In 32 days, a court of law and a jury of my peers will let every person in Missouri know the truth and prove my innocence. 

 

