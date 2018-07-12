Greitens to sign Missouri expert witness bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is signing a bill to change the standard for vetting expert witnesses in jury trials.

Greitens says he'll sign the measure Tuesday at a Jefferson City trucking company.

The bill will allow judges to decide whether experts' testimony is based on "sufficient facts" and other criteria and whether it could be heard in court. The Republican-led Legislature passed a similar bill last year that was vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Greitens is pitching the measure as a way to spur the economy by improving the legal climate for businesses.

Supporters say it will allow judges to act as gatekeepers for the quality of witnesses. Opponents say it will make cases more expensive by requiring more time from attorneys and more money for experts.