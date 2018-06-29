Greiwe Named HAAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist pitcher Drew Greiwe has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Greiwe picked up his second weekly award in the past four weeks as he helped Central Methodist claim the HAAC regular season championship and an automatic berth into the NAIA World Series Opening Round. He went the distance in a 2-1 win over Culver-Stockton (Mo.), scattering five hits and allowing one run over nine innings and striking out six. He tied the school's single-season records with his eighth win and seventh complete game.