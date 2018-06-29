Griffin, defense lead No. 20 Georgia past Missouri 69-48

ATHENS, Georgia (AP) - Tiaria Griffin scored 16 points to lead No. 20 Georgia to a 69-48 win over Missouri on Thursday.

Shacobia Barbee came off the bench for the first time this season and added 12 for the Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC).

Missouri (10-6, 0-3) was led by Jordan Frericks with 12.

The difference was Georgia's defensive pressure, forcing 22 turnovers by the Tigers that the Bulldogs turned into 29 points.

Frericks scored four seconds into the game but Georgia scored the next six points, all after turnovers, to set the tone.

Frericks scored at the 5:43 mark of the first half to pull the Tigers within 21-18 but they didn't score again in the half while Barbee and Majorie Butler made two baskets each for a 30-18 lead. The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second half to double Missouri. Four straight points by Halle Washington made it 40-20 at 16:02.