Grilling fire damages home in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said a grilling fire damaged a home on Friday, but no one was hurt.

The fire started at the back of the house and spread to the back wall and attic.

Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes. Everyone in the residence escaped without injury.

An on-scene fire investigation revealed the fire was caused by combustibles too close to a working grill.

Firefighters advise to keep barbecue grills at least 10 feet from buildings or or other flammable materials while in operation.