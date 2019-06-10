Grindstone Parkway bridge in Columbia to close

By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 will shut down Monday morning for repairs.

According to MODOT, the repairs are preventative and intended to "extend the life of the structure."

The bridge will be fully closed, but the highway off ramps will remain open. This mean drivers may have to use Stadium Boulevard or Discovery Parkway to get to their desired side of the bridge.

An official from MODOT said "the community understands this bridge is a priority and fixing the bridge deck is needed."

One resident begged to differ.

"I'm going to have to find different places to go. Yeah, I'll be able to get on 63 and go out to Broadway, but what about the places I need to go down here? I get my medicine down at Walmart right down Grindstone, so I'm going to have to detour around everything now. It's going to be awful," Samantha Ferguson said. 

The bridge is expected to be shut down until Mid-August, but open before local schools start again. 

