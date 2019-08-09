Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens

COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open.

Crews closed the overpass to repair the bridge structure.

According to a press release from Missouri Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was part of a larger project to improve several bridges along Route 63 in Boone and Callaway Counties.

Officials from the Missouri Department of Transportation thanked motorists for their patience during the overpass closure.