Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open.
Crews closed the overpass to repair the bridge structure.
According to a press release from Missouri Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was part of a larger project to improve several bridges along Route 63 in Boone and Callaway Counties.
Officials from the Missouri Department of Transportation thanked motorists for their patience during the overpass closure.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers confirmed one fatality in a crash involving three semi trucks on I-70 near Boonville Friday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities identified the man who walked into a Walmart with tactical weapons on Thursday as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko.... More >>
in
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police have identified the man who died following a car chase and gunfire exchange near New Bloomfield... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission voted on Thursday to award a $2 million bid to Little Dixie Construction to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against MU Health Care. It released a statement Friday that said a data... More >>
in
SEDALIA- Thursday marked the first day of the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which will run every day through August 18.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were fatally... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day the Missouri Department of Labor will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with two shots fired incidents earlier in the day. Adunis... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas dairy farmer say he and a man charged in the case of two missing... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A FEMA disaster recovery center is returning to Miller County on Friday. The center will be... More >>
in
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown's death at the hands of a white Missouri police officer stands as a seismic... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt says counting of untested rape kits in the state is nearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A group of co-workers will gather on Thursday morning to honor a man who served the Boone County... More >>
in