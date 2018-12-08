Grocery store security guard shoots suspected shoplifter in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a 21-year-old shoplifting suspect was shot in the shoulder during an altercation with a grocery store security guard.

Police say the suspect was allegedly putting steaks and toilet paper down his pants at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis. The guard confronted him. The suspect was shot during the altercation.

The man went to a restaurant, where an employee called police. The suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.