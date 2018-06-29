Groom Chases Thief from Missouri Wedding Hall

JOPLIN (AP) - A Kansas couple will always have an unusual wedding story to tell.

Jared Lightle was outside during the reception Saturday at the Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Joplin when his mother said someone had taken cards from a gift table in the lobby. He took off running - in his tuxedo and patent leather shoes - yelling "Stop Thief!" His father and brother joined in the chase.

Police who were investigating a traffic accident nearby eventually caught the suspect.

The Joplin Globe reports 31-year-old Rosario Caruso, of Lamar, was charged with trespassing, larceny and resisting arrest.

Saturday's ceremony was a renewal of vows for Jared and Stephanie Lightle, of Galena, Kansas. They were married one year ago at a courthouse in Texas just before Jared was deployed to Afghanistan.