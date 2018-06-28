Groucho Glasses Record

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - It was an unusual crowd gathered at Hammons Field to catch a ball game. More than 3,000 people wore Groucho Marx-style glasses, likely a new world record. The fans watched the Springfield Cardinals beat Frisco 8-to-3. They were attempting to beat a previous record of 1,750 Groucho-wearing people who had gathered in Oklahoma in January. The fundraiser was organized by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Team In Training, with fans paying seven dollars for tickets and glasses.