Groundbreaking ceremony to beautify Katy Trail State Park

JEFFERSON CITY - People will gather to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Katy Trail State Park with a groundbreaking ceremony for new additions to the North Jefferson trailhead.

The new amenities are part of the North Jefferson Beautification Project. The project will feature an expanded parking lot, picnic shelter, and more landscaping.

During the ceremony, Missouri State Parks will recognize representatives who donated money to make the project possible.

Missouri State Parks spokesperson Steph Deidrick said there is a lot of traffic at the North Jefferson trailhead, and the improvements will allow more people to use the site.

"This area is really popular because we have so many folks in Jefferson City that use Katy Trail State Park, that come to this area and park. You get on the trail and ride to the surrounding communities. So by improving this area and making it better we are really hoping people will enjoy it and will be able to use those amenities," Deidrick said.

Deidrick said they will break ground and begin the project at the ceremony and hope to be finished by the end of the year.

"April 28 is a really important day and its one of the reasons we are breaking ground on this project on April 28 this year," Diedrick said.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the North Jefferson trailhead.

For more information about the event you can call Katy Trail State Park at 573-449-7402.