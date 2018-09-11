Ground broken at new autism center in Joplin

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - After three years without a permanent home, workers broke ground in Joplin for a new center to treat autism.

The former autism center was destroyed by the May 2011 tornado.

On Tuesday, members of Freeman Health System and Ozark Center broke ground on the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.

The Joplin Globe reported the $4.3 million, 20,000 square-foot building will offer better diagnoses for autism spectrum disorders, learning environments and enhanced treatment.

Bill and Virginia Leffen of Joplin donated $3 million for the facility in December 2011.