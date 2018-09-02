Ground broken on latest Gateway Arch makeover effort

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Construction is underway on the latest upgrade of St. Louis' iconic Gateway Arch, this time involving plans for an upgraded museum and visitor center.

Dignitaries including Mayor Francis Slay and the National Park Service's deputy chief broke ground on those efforts Wednesday.

Plans call for a 46,000-square-foot expansion of the visitor center and a redesigned, modernized Museum of Westward Expansion.

Both are located underneath the 630-foot-tall monument, and their makeovers are part of an ambitious $380 million bid to renovate the grounds of the landmark that turns 50 in October.

Other facets of the project include ongoing efforts to create a park atop a concrete-and-steel lid being built over an interstate highway between the arch and the city's downtown.