Ground to be Broken for Replacement Bridge

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Construction is poised to begin on a new Interstate 64 bridge over the Missouri River just west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and various dignitaries were scheduled to break ground Thursday on a new westbound Daniel Boone Bridge near Chesterfield.

The $110.9-million project to replace the existing 1935 westbound bridge is scheduled to be completed by late 2015. But officials say the new bridge will be open to traffic by the end of next year.