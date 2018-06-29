Groundbreaking For A Bright Future

The school is being built off St. Charles Road on 80-acres of land not far from the Lake of the Woods Golf Course. The eco-friendly building has special features like highly efficient mechanical systems and water efficient landscaping.

It will stand two-stories high and will have a capacity of 1,800 to 2,000 students.

Many people from Columbia came to show their support of the new school. Superintendent Chris Belcher said he believes, "This school will do the same for this area, as Rockridge did for its surrounding area."

East Columbia is site of new residential and business developments.

Current Rock Bridge High and Hickman High students were there to welcome the new addition, along with future students of the new high school. The building should open the fall of 2013, and because of the transfer of students from other schools will celebrate its first graduating class in 2014.