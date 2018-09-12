Groundbreaking Next Week for Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS - After many delays and almost seven years after the new Busch Stadium opened, construction is about to begin on Ballpark Village.

The St. Louis Cardinals say a formal groundbreaking will be Feb. 8 for the $100 million first phase.

Ballpark Village was part of the development agreement between the city and the Cardinals, but the project has been delayed by the weak economy and redesigns.

The Cardinals say the first phase will be a two-block entertainment complex on the land previously occupied by the old Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals and their developer, Cordish Co., closed on financing Wednesday.

The first phase of the project received $17 million in state and city incentives. The Cardinals hope to open Ballpark Village in time for Opening Day in 2014.