Group apologies over Missouri voter-registration gaffe

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A group that presses single women, minorities and millennials to register to vote is apologizing for sending 95,000 mailings listing the wrong Missouriregistration deadline.

Casting itself as nonpartisan, the Washington-based Voter Participation Center says the registration forms this month listed Missouri's voter-registration cutoff for the Nov. 8 election as Oct. 17. It's actually Oct. 12, and the center says it has sent out new postcards reflecting that.

The center calls the matter "inadvertent," says it regrets the error and has apologized in writing to Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

The county clerk in central Missouri's Boone County, Wendy Noren, has told media outlets the questioned mailings could lead some voters who already are registered to believe they're not, discouraging them from going to the polls in November.