Group Appeals Rejection of Ballot Issues

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Supporters of constitutional changes capping state spending and restricting the use of eminent domain submitted about 200,000 signatures for each initiative. But Carnahan last week said the papers were submitted in the wrong format, against state law. So she's not forwarding the petitions to local election authorities to verify signatures. That prevents the measures from appearing on the November seventh ballot. Missourians in Charge sued to overturn her decision in Cole County Circuit Court. Carnahan cited a state law requiring pages to be numbered sequentially by county and said some were not properly organized. Missourians in Charge says the problems were just clerical, not substantive errors justifying their rejection.